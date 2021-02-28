Man killed in Duluth standoff is identified

The man shot and killed in a standoff with law enforcement officers in Duluth Friday was identified Saturday as David Joseph Wayne Conwell, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Conwell, 37, died Friday afternoon after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers during a daylong standoff that began Thursday night. During the altercation, Conwell shot a police dog that later died.

Nobody else was injured in the standoff. Duluth police said earlier that near the beginning of the standoff, officers were able to get a woman who was in the home out safely.

According to authorities, Duluth police responded to a residence in the 2300 block of W. 4th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after a 911 call from a third party about a possible physical domestic assault.

As officers searched the home, Conwell shot police the police dog, Luna.

Duluth's tactical response team was called to the scene, but after a 10-hour standoff, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office emergency response team took over. The standoff continued until about 4 p.m., when county personnel shot Conwell, according to authorities.

The BCA is investigating the shooting, standard for police shootings, and submit the results of its investigation to the county attorney.

Portions of the incident were captured on Duluth police body cameras, the BCA said. Investigators also recovered a gun at the scene.

At the time of the standoff, Conwell had active warrants for his arrest, including a violation or probation warrant and bench warrant for failing to appear for a hearing on second-degree assault charges.

According to an obituary in the Duluth News Tribune, Conwell's family plans to hold a celebration of his life at a later date.

"David was a highly intelligent, unique and wonderful man and will be greatly missed by his mother, his family and his friends," according to the obituary.

On Saturday, a procession was held to honor Luna, the police dog killed by Conwell during the standoff, according to the Duluth Police Department's Facebook page.

Her remains were escorted from the veterinarian's office where she died to a pet crematorium in a black hearse, accompanied by squad cars with flashing lights. Many citizens lined the streets to pay last respects to the slain canine.

