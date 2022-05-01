Man killed during fight near El Burrito Avenue and Miracle Mile in Tucson

A man was shot and killed during a fight early Saturday near El Burrito Avenue and Miracle Mile in Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area just after midnight and found a man with gunshot wounds in the road, said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a spokesperson for Tucson Police Department. The man was identified as Jesus Lopez III, 22, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gradillas said detectives believe there was "a social gathering" at the home when an argument escalated to a physical fight and shots were fired. Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez, 22, was identified as the suspect.

The relationship between Lopez III and Mendivil-Lopez is unclear but police said they lived together at the home where the fight started.

Mendivil-Lopez was booked into Pima County Jail and charged for suspicion of 2nd degree murder and domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME (520-882-7463), Gradillas said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Man killed during fight at social gathering in Tucson