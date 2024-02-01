Man killed during gunfight in a west Charlotte parking lot

A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte early in the morning on Thursday on Pitts Drive.

The incident occurred in a parking lot not far from L.c. Coleman Park, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC TV reported.

“There’s no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have some limited information that there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot prior to us getting the call. But that’s the extent of what we know so far,” CMPD Major Dave Johnson told WSOC.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department press release said.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.