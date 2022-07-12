Man killed after being hit by two cars in Raleigh, police say

A man was killed after being hit by cars twice in Raleigh.

The incident happened late Sunday night.

The man’s mother identified him to FOX13 as 25-year-old Dominic Watkins.

Watkins’ mother told FOX13 that he leaves behind a three-year-old son. He had just left an Exxon at Covington Pike and Raleigh LaGrange Rd. before he was run over and killed, his mother said.

Dominic Watkins died after being hit by a truck at Raleigh LaGrange and Munson. The driver took off after hitting Watkins, investigators said. Watkins was then struck by a second vehicle which stayed on the scene.

Memphis Police said they responded to a crash at Raleigh LaGrange Road and Munson just after 11 p.m.

An unknown vehicle hit Watkins and fled before a second vehicle also struck him, police said.

The second vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police.

“Let me say this,” said Watkins’ mother Kimberly Watkins, “I’m not blaming that second car. It was that truck that hit him. That’s who I want. I need justice for my son. I’m not going to stop until I get it.”

No arrests have been made, police said.

“They took somebody who was dear to me,” Kimberly Watkins said. “That was my baby. I want justice for him.”

If you know who was driving that first vehicle that hit and killed Dominic Watkins, Memphis Police urge you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

