Man killed during home invasion at Midland apartment identified by medical examiner

A 38-year-old man who was fatally shot last month during a home invasion at an apartment in Midland was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Esteban Vasquez III of Tacoma was shot to death Feb. 10, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the office ruled his death a homicide.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies are searching for the two men who broke into the apartment near 10th Avenue Court East and 76th Street Court East that night and killed Vasquez. Deputies responded about 12:40 a.m. after Vasquez’s mother called 911 to report the break-in and shooting.

The victim’s mother and his infant son were in the apartment at the time.

Vasquez was found with a gunshot wound. Deputies administered first aid, but he died at the scene.

A motive for the home invasion has not yet been determined. A representative from the sheriff’s department could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning for an update on the investigation.