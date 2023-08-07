Man killed during North Clinton Ave. violence identified

Rochester police have identified the man shot to death on North Clinton Avenue amidst chaotic crowds in the neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Anthony McIntyre III, 22, of Rochester died from his injuries. He was one of five people shot on North Clinton Avenue within a two minute span early Saturday morning, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Of the five people shot - one person died, two suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening - on North Clinton Avenue, between Siebert Place and Scrantom Street. Officers were already patrolling in the area due to ongoing violence in the area when two unrelated shootings took place around 1 a.m. as a group of women were fighting nearby. Though close in proximity, none of the incidents appeared to be related, according to police.

McIntyre was one of two shot on North Clinton Avenue, near Scrantom Street just, the second of the two shootings, according to police.

As of Monday morning, one of the two men who had suffered life-threatening injuries - the 22-year-old man who was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue at Scrantom Street - remained hospitalized with "very grave injuries" at Strong Memorial Hospital, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

The shootings came during the second straight night of violence on that same stretch of North Clinton Avenue. Hundreds of police officers were on patrol Saturday night into Sunday. "The increased presence was hugely beneficial," Bello said.

Officers will also be stationed in the neighborhood "for the foreseeable future," Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Saturday morning.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shootings and fights. Police continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information or video about the incidents to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, CrimeStoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Anthony McIntyre shot, killed on North Clinton Ave. in Rochester NY