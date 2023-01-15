Man killed during overnight shooting on Greensboro Court in Stockton

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton, police said.

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton, marking the city’s second homicide of the year.

At 12:53 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the 900 block of Greensboro Court on a report of a shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 42-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police said medics performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Investigators did not release any suspect information and did not provide a motive for the shooting.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is also accepting anonymous tips related to the case and offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted to Stockton Crime Stoppers by phone at (209) 946-0600 or online at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

