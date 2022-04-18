Man killed during shooting at Taylors apartment in Greenville County

A man was killed Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at Spring Grove Apartments at 1900 Boling Road Extension. Residents there reported gunshots around 9:43 p.m. Saturday, according to an emailed statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ja'Tyius Daquon Grady, 23. He suffered at least one gunshot wound, the Coroner's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office. No arrest were announced as of Monday morning and a motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, did not immediately respond to calls seeking more information.

