Man killed during standoff was involved in similar 2021 incident

Jun. 21—The Manchester man who police shot and killed during a standoff that involved him initially refusing to exit his SUV was involved in a similar incident last year, according to court records.

On April 23, 2021, Manchester police arrested Adnan Husejnovic and charged him with resisting arrest. According to court records, he refused to exit his vehicle for 45 minutes when it was parked at the Manchester Commons Shopping Center.

Early Sunday morning, Husejnovic was armed and refused to exit his vehicle when it was parked at the Rite Aid on Mammoth Road.

A standoff ensued for 90 minutes, and he was eventually shot by Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police, authorities have said.

Husejnovic was 33, and police said they were answering a call of domestic violence.

"I know Adnan. He wouldn't kill anyone, never, never. He had a huge heart," said a woman who answered the telephone at the family home and said she was his stepmother. She would only give her first name, Aida.

She said Husejnovic was born in Bosnia and went through the war there before emigrating to the United States.

His death was noted in a social media post by the Association of Bosniaks of NH.

"We regret to inform you that tonight at 2:05 am Adnan Husejnovic, the son of Senad Husejnovi, has moved to the afterlife," reads the post. "We are launching a money-raising campaign to cover the costs of the janaza because the family needs help."

Janaza is a Muslim funeral service.

The standoff took place early Sunday morning.

According to Attorney General John Formella, police were called to the Rite Aid around 12:30 a.m. for a 911 call about a domestic-violence assault.

Manchester officers were directed to a gray Toyota RAV4. A woman walked away from the vehicle with injuries and police "began a dialogue with an armed adult male subject who was still in the car."

According to the news release, police shot Husejnovic about 90 minutes later at 2:05 a.m.

Initial reports indicate six officers discharged their weapons: four Manchester officers and two New Hampshire State Police troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday evening, the AG's office stated in a news release that Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Monday and she determined that Husejnovic's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

The incident is under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the officers' formal interviews, which are expected to take place in the coming weeks, the news release said.

Under state law, the New Hampshire Attorney General investigates any shooting involving police.

Part of the investigation will involve the review of recordings captured by body-worn cameras, cruiser cameras and any other recordings.

Court records show Husejnovic getting in trouble about once or twice a year since 2010. Nearly all were misdemeanors.

The 2021 case was the most recent. He ended up pleading guilty, doing 12 days in jail and was ordered to participate in substance abuse treatment.

In a 2019 case, he was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly breaking the passenger-side mirror of his wife's car.

Authorities dropped the case when she did not show up for court.