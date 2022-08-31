Man killed in early-morning Cumberland County shooting

The crime scene in the 400 block of Scipio Court, where the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting Wednesday near Legion Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Scipio Court, according to a news release, in a neighborhood in the area of Ireland Drive and Legion Road. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center before deputies arrived and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, a news release said. His name was not released.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that this shooting was not a random incident, as all parties involved are known to one another," the release said.

Members of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

