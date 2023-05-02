Man killed in early-morning Kienast Drive shooting in Fayetteville

A man was found with fatal gunshot wounds early Tuesday in a neighborhood off South Reilly Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive, a news release said. Upon arrival, they found the man inside a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said.

The man, whose name was not released, died on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. One man was killed, police said.

