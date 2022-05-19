Man killed in early-morning shooting on North Illinois Street, Indianapolis police say

A man died after being shot early Thursday in a neighborhood on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred before 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street, a few blocks south of 38th Street. Officers responded and found the man lying next to a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in critical condition. Just before 3:15 a.m., police said he had died.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police said no one has been arrested in the shooting. No additional details about the killing were provided.

As of Thursday morning, Indianapolis has recorded 78 criminal homicides. Data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show the city had 90 criminal homicides at the same time last year. Criminal homicides do not include killings made in self-defense, shootings by police ruled justified or accidental homicides.

The latest data from police show Indianapolis has had 192 non-fatal shootings, with 222 victims, as of May 13 this year. At the same time last year, police data show the city recorded 226 non-fatal shootings with 253 victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting on North Illinois Street is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317.327.3475 or Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

