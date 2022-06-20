Man killed in early morning shooting in Harrison Twp.; Deputies investigating

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Harrison Twp. early Monday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Monday to North Main Street near Forest Park Drive on reports of a shooting.

A man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, deputies said in a media release. The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Additional details about the investigation were not released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.