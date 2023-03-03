Man killed in early morning shooting at Sheetz gas station on Columbus’ Southeast Side

A Columbus police cruiser

A 23-year-old unidentified man died in the early hours of Friday morning after Columbus police said he was shot a gas station on the city's Southeast Side near U.S. Route 33.

Columbus police were called to the reported shooting at 4:22 a.m. at the Sheetz gas station at 3999 S. Hamilton Road near Groveport, where they found the wounded man inside.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m., police said, adding that his identify will be made public after his next of kin have been notified of his death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and have not yet determined a suspect or motive, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man killed in shooting at Columbus Southeast Side Sheetz gas station