Man killed in early-morning shooting in Clinton Township

One man was killed Saturday morning during a shooting in Clinton Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue in Clinton Township. The sheriff's office has not yet identified the man.

Paramedics rushed the man to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigative unit at 614-525-3351.

