Man killed in early morning shooting in Goshen; another in custody

A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Goshen Township on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded around 2:13 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 1700 block of State Route 28 and found the man already dead, Goshen Township police said in a news release.

A suspect was located a short time later near Angilo's Pizza, police said, adding officers used a stun gun on him as he resisted arrest.

The man remains in police custody.

As of Saturday morning, investigators were still searching for the gun used in the shooting, officials said.

Residents are being advised to call police dispatch at 513-732-2231 if they stumble upon a stray firearm and to leave the weapon untouched.

Police did not release the name of either the victim or the man arrested. The Enquirer will update this story as information becomes available

