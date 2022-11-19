Man killed in early morning shooting in Roselawn

A man was fatally shot in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive, police said in a news release.

After arriving at the scene, the officers found 41-year-old Thomas Duncan suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The Cincinnati Fire Department also responded and determined Duncan to be dead, according to police.

The investigation into Duncan's death is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

