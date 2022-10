A man was found dead Saturday morning after police got a call about a shooting, the Norfolk Police Department announced on its Twitter page.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue, just east of Cromwell Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., police said.

More details of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Peter Dujardin, pdujardin@dailypress.com