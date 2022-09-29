Man killed in early-morning shooting near Modesto airport, Sheriff’s Office reports

A man was shot to death near the Modesto Airport early Thursday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive at 3:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to a press release.

The victim’s name, age and city of residence were not released. No motive or suspect was information was released.

Harinder Toor, who works near the shooting scene, said it remained cordoned off when he drove to work at 8:30 a.m. and stayed that way until about 11 a.m. as detectives investigated. He reported seeing a vehicle likely associated with the shooting inside the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 209-857-2264.

Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org, or by using the mobile app “P3”, which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward. We will make every effort to share additional information as it becomes available.