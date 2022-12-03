Man killed in early morning shooting in Virginia Beach

A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Virginia Beach, police said in a news release.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the the 5800 Block of Pickering Street, near Lake Edward Drive, for reports of a shooting. There, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to verify his identity and notify next of kin.

No further information is being released at this time.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com