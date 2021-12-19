Man killed in early-morning shooting at southwest Illinois strip club

A 28-year-old St. Louis man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Brooklyn strip club early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Javon Caves, 28, of the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante Ave. in St. Louis.

Caves was pronounced dead from gun shot wounds on scene at 4:20 a.m., Dye said.

According to Illinois State Police, shots were fired on the parking lot at The Dog Pound — formerly Roxy’s strip club — in the 200 block of Madison Avenue at 3:08 a.m.

Besides Caves, three other males were struck with bullets and transported to an area hospital, Illinois State Police said.

Police did not say where the other victims were from, nor was there information available pertaining to their medical conditions.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Illinois State Police Zone 6 agents at 618-346-3990 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.