Man killed in early morning SODO shooting





At 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, Seattle police responded to the report of the shooting near the corner of 1st Avenue South and South Holgate Street, near T-Mobile Park.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man.

Police did not release any additional information about the victim.

Police shut down part of 1st Avenue South as part of their investigation.

There is no suspect or suspects in custody.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.