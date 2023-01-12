Man killed in early-morning stabbing in Sacramento County, Sheriff’s Office says

Detectives were investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday morning in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood, authorities said.

A man was fatally stabbed in the area of Iron Gorge Drive and Cobble Crest Drive around 4 a.m., according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

A vehicle near the scene was stopped by authorities, and a male suspect inside the vehicle was detained in connection with the homicide, Gandhi said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The detained suspect’s identity was not immediately released.