Man killed early Saturday in a shooting outside a Rock Hill home, police say

A 59-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday outside a Rock Hill home, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Crawford Road, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a news release. At the scene, officers found that the man had been shot in the chest, the release said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died, police said.

Police identified 27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson as the suspect. Johnson and the victim had been in an argument, which escalated into a physical altercation and culminated when “Johnson produced her handgun fatally shooting the victim,” the release said.

Police did not say how Johnson and the victim, whose name has not yet been released, knew each other.

Johnson was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

