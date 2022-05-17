Man killed in east Fort Worth shooting early Tuesday morning, police say

In this article:

Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that killed a man in east Fort Worth.

Shots were fired around 2:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Burton Avenue, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed an adult male victim had suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release.

A 911 caller said “someone murdered my son,” according to a police incident report.

The man who died has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing. A suspect had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning.