Man killed in East Memphis hit-and-run, police say

Memphis Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit and run.

On May 14 at approximately 8:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a hit and run on Summer Avenue near Graham Street.

A pedestrian, later identified as James Jones, was struck while crossing Summer Avenue.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was a dark green 2000 Acura with tinted windows, having front end damage, and displaying TN tag DJL-618.

The Acura fled east on Summer Avenue, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

