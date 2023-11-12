Man killed in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in East Memphis, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Deerwood Cove at 1:21 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

