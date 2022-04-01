Suspects still at large after man killed in East Nashville shooting, SUV carjacked on I-40

A man is dead and police are searching for three men, connected to the East Nashville shooting, who allegedly carjacked an SUV on the interstate in a getaway attempt, police said.

Police were called to a yet-to-be opened convenience store in the area of Gallatin and Maxwell avenues Friday about 3:30 p.m.

Tywane Miller, 37, was found mortally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. She suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to her jaw and finger, Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Aaron said Miller's vehicle was about to pull out of the parking lot when it was cut off by a white, Ford Flex.

"At least one person, maybe more, got out of the Flex and opened fire on the Toyota," Aaron said.

Aaron said the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The Ford sped away and was shortly spotted by an officer in the area of Shelby Avenue and Interstate 24, Aaron said.

"The car got on I-24 and headed outbound, away from downtown," he said. "Officers pursued that car for a time but because of the extreme speeds of the car and the danger it was causing to other motorists, the pursuit was discontinued."

The Ford continued on Interstate 40 where it began passing rush hour traffic on the left shoulder before it hit several cars in traffic and the retaining wall.

"The occupants, at least three occupants of the Ford Flex, bailed and began walking on the interstate. At that point, traffic had slowed on the interstate due to the wrecks and other vehicles involved in its travel," Aaron said.

The men then approached a Subaru Forester on the interstate, confronted the driver, pistol whipped him and carjacked the vehicle, Aaron said. The SUV was later found in Bordeaux, Aaron said.

The suspects are not in custody, but Aaron said officers are pursuing leads and working with the driver of the Subaru to identify the men.

Story continues

The Toyota, and much of the parking lot at the store, was cordoned off by yellow police tape Friday afternoon.

A body was left covered near the open doors of the vehicle. A woman at the scene, visibly distraught, begged for him to be removed from the scene.

"Get him up," she screamed. "I want them to get him up off of that ground."

At least seven bullet holes could be counted in the front driver's side door of the car with three in the front passenger.

BREAKING: This 2013 gray Subaru Forester, TN tag OH74L2, was carjacked a short time ago on I-40 west by 3 men suspected in a murder this afternoon @ Gallatin Av & Maxwell. Officers throughout the city are looking for the Forester. See it? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/48b0M7HM7t — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 1, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside East Nashville store