A man is dead and another is under arrest after a shooting at an apartment complex in East Price Hill on Thursday.

Cincinnati police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue at 7:20 p.m.

First responders found a man later identified as Elijah McCall, 31, injured. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel performed life-saving measures, but McCall died, according to a statement from CPD.

Police said they have arrested Anthony Tooles, 36, on a murder charge.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cincinnati Police's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in East Price Hill shooting, suspect arrested, police say