Man killed in East Side domestic dispute: IMPD

A man was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on the East Side Saturday, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue. Paramedics rushed the victim in critical condition to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to an IMPD news release,

Detectives said the shooting was “domestic related” and that people involved have been taken into custody. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified, according to the news release.

