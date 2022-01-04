Man killed in east side shooting Monday afternoon, marking Indy's fourth homicide in 2022

A man was shot and killed on Indianapolis’ east side Monday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive, close to North German Church Road, according to IMPD.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police.

Police didn't provide more information about the man or the shooting.

Monday’s shooting marked Indianapolis’ fourth homicide of the year, according to IMPD.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing from Sunday and a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning.

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

