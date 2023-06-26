Man killed in Edgehill shooting, Nashville police investigating

A late night shooting in the Edgehill area left a man dead and launched a police investigation into his death.

Nashville officers responded to the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue Sunday about 10:30 p.m. about a reported shooting.

The victim was found outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim's name has not yet been released and no arrests have been announced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting