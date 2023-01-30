Man who killed Euless detective in 2021 drunken driving crash sentnced to 15 years

A man who killed a Euless police detective while driving drunk in 2021 has been sentenced to 15 yeras in prison for intoxication manslaughter and 10 years for each of three intoxication assault charges to be served concurrently, according to a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Dylan Molina, 27, was indicted in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, and was sentenced as a part of the plea to effectively 15 years in prison by Tarrant County Magistrate Tamla Ray.

The crash on Nov. 27, 2021, killed Euless Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes and critically injured members of his family. According to police, Molina had a 0.16 blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, twice the legal limit.

Cervantes was in the car with his wife and their two sons when Molina ran a stop light and crashed into the Cervantes’ family car near Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail in Lake Worth, according to police.

Cervantes’ wife, Priscilla Cervantes, was in a coma until December 2021. She said his death left a void in her life and that of her family.

“I lost my best friend and the love of my life, the person I was supposed to grow old with,” she told Molina Monday in the courtroom.

She said every day is a battle.

“I hope every day behind bars is pure agony for you,” Priscilla Cervantes told Molina. “I will never forgive you for as long as I live.”

One of his two sons, 13-year-old Joshua Cervantes, said his father will miss a lot of important moments in his life.

“You affected my life pretty bad because I no longer have a dad to go home to,” Joshua told Molina in the courtroom after the sentencing. “It hurts because my dad won’t be there for me when I graduate college or high school or get married.”

Another son, Jake Cervantes, was also in the car at the time of the crash.

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation into the Lake Worth Fuzzy’s Taco Shop that they believed overserved Molina that day.