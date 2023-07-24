Man killed ex-girlfriend, her sister before chase, suicide on Facebook Live

LaToya Jackson places a flower arrangement in the ground at Mission Hills Apartments on July 24, 2023. Her cousins, Qlera Allen, 29, and Kernishion Charleston, 37, were shot and killed outside Allen's apartment on July 23, 2023.

Overwhelmed by grief and the news that two of her loved ones were dead, LaToya Jackson went to her cousin’s apartment on Monday morning to place flowers in the ground outside.

It had been only hours since Jackson learned that two of her cousins, Qlera Allen, 29, and her sister, Kernishion Charleston, 37, had been shot to death outside Allen’s apartment in the Mission Hills complex.

“I just came to sit for a while just to give myself some closure,” Jackson said. “They were great people, lovable and kind.”

Qlera Allen (left) and her sister Kernishion Charleston were shot and killed on July 23, 2023, outside Allen's Mission Hills apartment.

The horrific incident began to unfold shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday ― and ended later with the gunman shooting himself live on Facebook. Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department arrived at the apartment complex, located at 2425 Mission Road, and found Allen on a sidewalk and Charleston in the front yard.

TPD issued a news release Tuesday confirming the shooting and the suicide of the gunman but releasing few other details, including the names of the victims.

"The investigation revealed the victims were known to each other and this was not a random act of violence," said TPD spokeswoman Alicia Hill. "At this time, it is believed that all parties have been identified."

Officers attempted life-saving measures, TPD said, but both Allen and Charleston died at the scene. The suspect, meanwhile, had raced away in his truck and made his way onto the interstate.

"Officers were able to quickly identify a suspect, 40-year-old Antirio Brown, and the vehicle he was traveling in," TPD said.

Brown made it to the Lake City area before the Florida Highway Patrol spotted his truck on Interstate 75 and began pursuing him into the Gainesville area. Alachua County deputies rammed his vehicle and deployed tire-flattening devices to stop his truck on the side of the interstate.

In the last moments of his life, as police were closing in, Brown went live on Facebook to announce that he was going to kill himself before he could be taken into custody.

“It’s over,” Brown said as he held a revolver in his hand. “It’s over. If you all don’t want to see me kill myself online, I suggest you all log off ... because that’s what’s going to happen.”

Two children’s bicycles are propped underneath the window of an apartment in the Mission Hill Apartment complex where two women were fatally shot Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Before Allen and Charleston were killed, residents at Mission Hills were enjoying a Sunday afternoon with their children and families.

Bree President, who lives a few doors down from Allen, said numerous kids were playing outside. Allen’s two little girls and a little boy were home at the time.

President just happened to step outside her apartment when she saw Brown pull up in his pickup truck, get out and approach Allen’s apartment.

LaToya Jackson takes a photo of the artificial flowers and butterflies that she placed by a tree in remembrance of the two women who were shot and killed at Mission Hill Apartments the evening prior, Monday, July 24, 2023.

“When he walked up toward the house, I started hearing gunshots,” President said. “And that’s when the oldest little girl ran outside screaming that he had just killed her mama and the sister.”

She said a neighbor told the little girl to come inside their place while other panicked parents tried to get their children to safety. Jada Brown, who lives next to Allen, said she got her two toddlers inside while her grandfather, who was visiting, ran to help the victims.

Jada Brown said her grandfather was with one of the women when they took their last breath. When he went to comfort the other, she was already apparently dead.

“I can’t explain it,” Jada Brown said. “Something like this — you know it goes on. But it happens so fast.”

