Man who killed ex-girlfriend will be released

Jun. 6—HIGH POINT — A High Point man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 1991 has been granted parole and is scheduled to be released from prison in a little less than three years.

Terry Lynn Jordan, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 10, 1991, death of Kimela Denise Hewett, 20. Hewett was found unconscious about 2 a.m. near her home on Windley Street east of downtown High Point. She had been shot three times with a .25-caliber handgun. She died six hours later.

Hewett broke off her relationship with Jordan in late 1990 and started dating someone else. Prosecutors at Jordan's trial described Jordan as jealous and said he wanted to keep her from dating anyone else and also to prevent her from testifying against him in an assault case stemming from a fight they had in November 1990.

Jordan bought a .25-caliber handgun and bullets a few days before Hewett was killed, and his former coworkers testified at his trial that Jordan asked them if someone could live after being shot three times.

Jordan was sentenced to life in prison. He's currently being held in the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The state's current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole only for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Jordan is being granted parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison. He is scheduled to be released May 2, 2026.