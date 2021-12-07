Man killed family, then self, over faked vaccine pass -German prosecutor

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man who killed his wife and three young children before taking his own life had faked a vaccination certificate and feared his children would be taken away from him when the forgery was discovered, a German prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Police found two adults, both 40, and three children aged four, eight and 10 dead from gunshot wounds in a family home in Koenigs Wusterhausen south of Berlin on Saturday.

In a farewell note found by police, the man said he forged a vaccination certificate for his wife. Her employer had found out, prompting the couple to fear they would be arrested and lose their children, prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told Reuters.

Police were called to the house after being alerted by witnesses who had seen lifeless bodies in the house, police and prosecutors said on Saturday.

The grisly case comes as Germany has been tightening up restrictions to try to stem a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. From last month, employees have been required to show they are vaccinated, recovered or test negative for COVID-19.

German authorities agreed last week to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries, and they also plan to make vaccination mandatory for some jobs.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travis Scott Begins Effort to Dismiss Astroworld Lawsuits: Report

    After the Houston rapper's deadly festival, he is facing nearly 300 civil suits, which could soon be consolidated into a single case. Travis Scott Begins Effort to Dismiss Astroworld Lawsuits: Report Eddie Fu

  • U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's top financial regulators are investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's $1.25 billion deal to float his new social media venture on the stock market, a filing showed. Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) were probing the deal. Digital World said the SEC asked for documents in early November relating to communications between Digital World and TMTG, meetings of Digital World's board, policies and procedures relating to trading, the identification of banking, telephone, and email addresses and the identities of certain investors.

  • Man admits to another killing just before execution

    A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and his confession could resolve a 2007 cold case, a prosecutor said Monday. Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Weddle said David Neal Cox has been a longtime suspect in Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

  • South African researchers: Omicron more easily to reinfect people than other variants

    New research suggests that past COVID-19 infections may not provide protection against the new coronavirus variant.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls LeBron James’ celebration vs. Pacers stupid, childish

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not hold back on LeBron James' celebration against the Indiana Pacers.

  • Suspect in Jacqueline Avant Shooting Charged With Murder

    The suspect in the shooting death of Beverly Hills philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was charged with murder on Monday. Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, was also charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing at a security guard, who was unhurt. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two […]

  • Intel plans to take self-driving car unit Mobileye public

    Intel Corp said on Monday it plans to take self-driving-car unit Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, a deal which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Chip giant Intel, the largest employer of Israel's high-tech industry with nearly 14,000 workers, expects to retain Mobileye's executive team and hold on to a majority ownership in the unit after the initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock. Intel has no intention to divest or spin off its majority ownership in Mobileye, the company said in a statement, adding that it will continue to provide technical resources to the automaker.

  • Toyota will build its $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina

    On Monday, the automaker said it will build the plant on the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, a tract of land that’s located in Randolph County in central North Carolina.

  • JetBlue founder David Neeleman's new airline is coming to New York as part of an 8-route expansion with fares starting at $39

    Breeze will grow to 42 routes in February after only launching in May, and is finally bringing its ultra-low-cost flights to New York.

  • Meet the Sheriff Who Wants to Put Andrew Cuomo Behind Bars

    A decade ago, in the midst of what would become a successful campaign to become county sheriff, a potentially devastating recording emerged. “I know exactly how to manipulate the law and I’ve gotten pretty good at doing it,” Craig Apple, then an undersheriff of Albany County, New York, was recorded saying to a group of county investigators. His words appeared to have little effect on voters: Apple was elected sheriff, and his tenure and popularity have led him to run unopposed in every election

  • Two Teens Charged In the Death of Their Spanish Teacher Asked to be Released Under The Supervision of Their Parents, An Iowa Judge Said Not So Fast

    An Iowa judge will keep the bond for two teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their Spanish […]

  • RI Correctional Officer accused of having sex with inmates

    Justin M. Toye, 36, was arrested Sunday after an investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs and the Rhode Island State Police.

  • Jussie Smollett said on the witness stand at his trial that he previously did drugs and made out with one of the men authorities say he hired to attack him

    The ex-"Empire" actor took the witness stand in his criminal trial. He is accused of staging a hate crime against himself to gain publicity in 2019.

  • Josh Duggar trial: Friend claims Duggar confessed to molesting children

    Close family friend, Bobye Holt, took the stand for the prosecution and claimed Josh confessed to molesting multiple young girls during a conversation back in 2003.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet

  • California Woman Escapes New Boyfriend Who Allegedly Held Her Captive For About A Month

    A California woman has escaped captivity after authorities say her boyfriend held her against her will and tortured her for several weeks. On Saturday, deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Saul Ortega after he allegedly kidnapped and tortured his new girlfriend, according to a press release. The victim, a 25-year-old woman from Modesto who has not been named, reported that Ortega held her against her will for about a month. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Er

  • 70-year-old hunter fatally shoots man he mistook for bear, West Virginia officials say

    The hunter quickly realized he hadn’t seen a bear and instead “concluded he had shot at a trash bag,” and left the area, officials said.