Man killed in fatal hit-and-run in Turlock. Police release photos of suspect’s vehicle

Turlock Police Department
Erin Tracy
Turlock police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Fulkerth Road on Tuesday afternoon.

What authorities believe is a white Acura TL was traveling west on Fulkerth, between Tully Road and Countryside Drive, when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Sgt. Mike Parmley. It remains under investigation whether the pedestrian, an adult male, was trying to cross the street. The collision was in front of a bus stop, Parmley said.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released.

The Acura was last seen continuing west on Fulkerth and then turning north onto Countryside Drive.

Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle show it has damage on the passenger side door, windshield and mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is encouraged to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-1200. Tips also can be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org

