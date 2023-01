A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night on Lawyers Lane, Columbus Police said.

Columbus police responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. DeAndre Meadows was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead around 7 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Police have not identified a suspect or whether anyone has been detained.

This is a developing story.