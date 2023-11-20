Man killed in fatal shooting in Northeast Anchorage

Nov. 20—Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man found in Mountain View early Sunday after an apparent shooting.

Anchorage's police and fire departments responded around 3:15 a.m. to a shooting in the area of the 400 block of North Bragaw Street, near the intersection of Thompson Avenue, police said in an online update.

Emergency responders found a victim outside, and fire department medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Sean Keating, an APD officer and crime scene team leader, said Sunday evening at the scene of a different incident that the victim found in Mountain View had died of a gunshot wound.

Police said they have detained a suspect, but no arrests have been made so far.

The identities of the victim and the person described as a suspect weren't included in the police department's update.

The Crime Scene Team was processing the scene, potentially using a drone, and residents were asked to avoid the area, police said. Late Sunday morning, officers were working the scene as the police department's crime scene van was parked outside an apartment complex on Bragaw.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident, including surveillance footage of the area, to call police dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).