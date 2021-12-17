Man who killed father sentenced to 20 years in state prison

BRIDGETON – A Millville man was sentenced in Cumberland County Superior Court on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his father in 2019.

Michael N. Tedesco, 41, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 29 of second-degree passion provocation manslaughter, weapon possession, theft, and evidence tampering. The 20-year sentence represents the maximum under New Jersey law, according to First Assistant Prosecutor Harold Shapiro.

The prosecution had sought to convict him on a first-degree murder charge, but the jury settled on a less serious manslaughter count. Tedesco claimed the stabbing followed an argument. The jury also rejected charges of robbery and burglary.

Judge Cristen D’Arrigo also sentenced Tedesco to five years in prison for violating parole on an unrelated conviction from 2016. That term will start after Tedesco completes the 20-year term.

Michael N. Tedesco, 41, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 29 of second-degree passion provocation manslaughter, weapon possession, theft, and evidence tampering.

Related: Millville murder defendant looks for break on evidence delays

Around Town: Producer of oat 'milk' gets OK to expand at South Millville site

Potentially, the defendant could be in prison for 25 years. He must serve at least 17 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

The attack took place shortly after 9 a.m. Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the victim’s residence at 415 Carlton Avenue in Millville.

Gary Tedesco was in the house with his own mother, Stella, when his son allegedly forced his way into the house. The victim was in the kitchen, making coffee, when confronted by his son.

Authorities said Gary Tedesco was stabbed nine times with steak knives and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 66 years old.

His son was arrested later the same day at a house on West Broad Street in Millville. He has been in custody since his arrest.

Assistant County Prosecutors Charles J. Wettstein and Jamey Robinson represented the state.

State Public Defender Dinaz Akhtar represented the defendant. The defense plans to appeal the verdict.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times. Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Man who fatally stabbed his father gets 20 years in N.J. prison