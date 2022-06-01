Man killed in Fayetteville home invasion early Wednesday

A home invasion turned deadly early Wednesday morning on South Shield Drive in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of South Shield Drive at 3:47 p.m. on a report of a shooting, police said. There they found a man dead inside the home and another man outside with a gunshot wound to the leg. The survivor was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning. The names of the individuals were not immediately released.

A third man reportedly fled the scene, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was a result of a home invasion,” according to a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

