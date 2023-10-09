LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 65 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The man was a passenger in a northbound Jeep when the driver, Max Obando Vanegas, drifted off the eastside of the highway, according to Indiana State Police.

Vanegas overcorrected, crossed the lanes, hit the guardrail in the median and came to rest facing northbound on the inside shoulder of the southbound lanes, police said.

Then the Jeep caught fire.

Vanegas ran from the scene of the crash as his passenger lie dead or dying inside the Jeep, according to police.

The man who died will be autopsied Monday by a forensic pathologist, Costello said. She does not have any identification or presumptive identification for the man.

Police found Vanegas hiding along the interstate and arrested him, police said.

Troopers jailed Vanegas, 35, of Indianapolis, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, drunk driving resulting in death, drunk driving with endangerment and drunk driving. He remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail on Monday morning in lieu of bond.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man killed in fiery I-65 crash near Lafayette