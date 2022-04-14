Man killed in fiery crash after 18-wheeler has blowout and hits sedan, Texas cops say

A man is dead after a tire blew out on an 18-wheeler, causing it to careen into highway traffic in Texas, police say.

The big rig, which was hauling gravel, was driving northbound on Interstate 10 in San Antonio around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, San Antonio police said in a release.

A Toyota Corolla was in the left lane, next to the 18-wheeler, when a tire on the gravel-filled hauler suddenly burst.

The truck swerved hard to the left, smashing into the Toyota sedan beside it, which then hit the concrete barrier dividing north and southbound lanes, police said.

The car somehow mounted the barrier, coming to a stop on top of it, according to police.

Video captured by passing motorists show the vehicle also caught fire.

After it was hit, the Toyota sedan mounted the concrete barrier and burst into flames.

The driver, a man in his 50’s or 60’s, was taken to a hospital where he died, SAPD said. He has not been identified.

A Jeep Latitude was also hit, police said, but the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not comment on the condition of the 18-wheeler driver.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

