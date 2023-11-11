Man killed in fiery Darke County crash identified

The man killed in a crash in Darke County earlier this week has been identified.

John McGowan, 37, of Laurel, Indiana was identified Saturday morning by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 127 on Thursday morning.

McGowan was traveling northbound on U.S. 127 around 5:48 a.m. when his 2013 GMC Acadia crossed over the center line and hit a 2023 Freightliner semi traveling in the opposite direction.

After hitting the semi, the SUV went off the right side of the road, stopped in a ditch, and caught on fire, fully engulfing it. The semi also came to rest in a ditch.

McGowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Samuel Duran, 47, of Texas. was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.