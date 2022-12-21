Man who killed five inside Toronto-area condo was facing eviction before shooting

A man who was fatally shot by police after he gunned down five people inside his Toronto-area condominium building had been facing eviction.

The bloody attack unfolded Sunday night across three floors in the residential building, located in the suburb of Vaughan. Francesco Villi managed to kill five people — Rita Camilleri, 57; Vittorio Panza, 79; Russell Manock, 75; Lorraine Manock, 71; and Naveed Dada, 59 — before he was fatally shot by a responding police officer. Three of the victims were members of the condo’s board.

The following morning, 74-year-old Villi was supposed to appear in an online court hearing about his status as a tenant at the condo. Lawyers for the building were prepared to argue for Villi’s eviction because he had spent years harassing staff, board members and his neighbors.

According to court documents, at least two condominium managers quit because of Villi, and security guards quit or changed shifts to avoid him. The lawyer also noted Villi ignored court orders to stop posting online about an ongoing dispute he had with the condo’s management.

In a series of rambling videos shared to social media, Villi claimed vibrations, sounds and emissions from the electrical room beneath his unit were making him sick. He blamed board members and the building’s developer. Villi also discussed his upcoming legal proceedings in the days leading up to the mass shooting.

In a recorded phone call shared hours before the condo carnage on Sunday, a lawyer for the building noted the condo corporation had asked him to sell his unit and move out.

“Tell me what this board of directors want from me so that I can die at peace,” Villi replied. “I cannot take care of myself anymore. What does the board of directors want from me? You tell me, you write it down and I give it to them. I have no energy, no strength to prepare materials or to go to court at this time to defend myself.”

With News Wire Services