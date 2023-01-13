Man killed following altercation in Madera’s first homicide of the new year, police say

A man was shot to death in Madera following an altercation, police said Friday.

A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Thursday near Country Club Drive and Clark Street, which is close to a few shopping centers at the northern city limit.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts but the man died at the scene, police said.

Sgt. Matthew McCombs on Friday morning said the shooting followed a confrontation and police do not believe the victim knew the shooter. Two shell casings were recovered.

Police said they are following leads and canvassing the area for additional evidence.

The man’s name was withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The homicide was the first of the year in Madera. The city did not have a homicide last year until March, McCombs said.

Police asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the department at 559-675-4220.