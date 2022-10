A man is shot and killed in Midtown on Saturday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5:20 p.m, in the 1200 block of Union.

The man was dead on the scene, police said.

According to MPD, the suspect was last seen leaving westbound on Union.

This is an ongoing investigation.

