Man killed on a Fort Lauderdale street, cops say. The search continues for the shooter

A shooting near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Street resulted in the death of a man Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Officers found the man around 8:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Broward Health later.

Police didn’t have any information to release on the gunman.

