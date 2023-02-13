Man killed by Fort Lee police earlier this month identified

Authorities identified Mohamed Bounaouar, 42, of Las Vegas, as the man allegedly killed by Fort Lee police earlier this month. However, the state Attorney General's Office continues to keep essential details closely vested, including who among the four officers who fired their weapons delivered the fatal shots.

Bounaouar was killed in a barrage of bullets fired by officers Gabriel Avella and Matthew Lyle, as well as detectives John Gallo and Stephen Domenick, on Feb. 4, as they attempted to evacuate a housing complex on John Street, according to "preliminary information" cited by the Attorney General on Monday.

Borough police had responded to a report of an armed suspect "acting in a threatening manner," at 8:13 a.m. inside the townhouse development, the AG said. After evacuating most of the the homes, Avella, Gallo, Domenick and Lyle, attempted to rescue one more unnamed occupant who remained inside.

During that effort, the four officers "encountered" Bounaouar and all of them fired their service weapons, the office stated but remained ambiguous about what led police to execute lethal force against the Nevada resident. He was pronounced deceased at 10:39 a.m. and a knife was recovered near his body, authorities claim.

The shooting remains under investigation due to guidelines requiring the state to probe all deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

