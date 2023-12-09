Fort Myers Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning on Palm Beach Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area of 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. and found a man who had been struck by a vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The victim died shortly after police arrived on the scene, police said.

As of 8: 30 a.m. Saturday morning officers had not yet identified the victim, described as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue jacket with a plaid pattern on the inside.

Police are asking anyone with information about the victim or the crash to contact the department at 239-321-7700.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man killed in Fort Myers hit-and-run, police investigating